General Management Programme for Future Leaders from IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode, acclaimed for its 3rd rank in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2023 rankings, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched the General Management Programme for Future Leaders, an 11-month, flexible, online learning programme tailored for mid-to-senior professionals. With the increasing impact of AI and digital transformation across industries, the programme provides a 360-degree perspective on modern business management, equipping participants to navigate complex business landscapes confidently.

The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum covering management fundamentals, strategic frameworks, and emerging technologies like generative AI, Industry 4.0, and cybersecurity, distinguishing it from traditional MBA programmes. Unlike conventional courses that often prioritise theoretical knowledge, this programme emphasises experiential learning and practical application, equipping participants with the skills needed for real-world challenges. Participants will learn from the esteemed faculty of IIM Kozhikode and engage in cohort-based learning that fosters networking, discussions, and community connections. Upon successful completion with a minimum grading of 70%, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode, validating their expertise in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Know the details:

Duration of the course: 11 months

Start date: December 30, 2024

Mode of learning: Online (pre-recorded videos)