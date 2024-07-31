Gen Z prefers work-life balance over fat pay cheque

Do you think Gen Z is mostly interested in big bucks? Or are they focused on landing jobs at companies which offer additional benefits? Just when you think you know Gen Z, they will surprise you. According to a recent survey, 84% of Gen Z job seekers prioritize work-life balance, while only 25% give priority to salary packages. They are also environmentally conscious, with 70% valuing companies that prioritize sustainability efforts. Also, 67% consider diversity and inclusion crucial in their workplace. Contrary to the belief that they might not be optimistic about their careers, a survey by Internshala revealed that around 52% of Gen Z are highly optimistic about finding a job. For them, learning and growth opportunities are essential, with 67% of respondents saying they matter most. In fact, the job seekers and youngsters of Kolkata, too, echo similar sentiments.



“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is my top priority and I value meaningful work, a positive team culture, and personal development opportunities. A flexible, hybrid environment is preferable, which balances collaboration and remote productivity,” said Ankita Dey, a second-year MA student from Kolkata. She doesn’t mince words when she mentioned that growth in a professional career is more important than a high-paying salary. She also values a company, which will facilitate continuous skill enhancement opportunities for their employees.

Of course, startups are high on their list, and mental health is also a priority. About 3-4% of applicants choose companies based on work culture and infrastructure. Meanwhile, 40% of Gen Z job seekers lean towards reputable brand names, around 30% are interested in startups, and only 1% are motivated by additional perks like health insurance or ESOPs. Vicky Halder, an MBA graduate from Kolkata, shared he is looking for companies, which will allow him to balance his hobbies and mental health, even over higher salaries. “I am game for remote work with occasional in-person meetings for team bonding,” he said.

Over the years, it has been noticed that the young generation prefers to switch jobs frequently for better positions and higher remuneration. However, post-pandemic, remote and hybrid work has become a refuge for them. The survey showed that when it comes to work preferences, 45% favour hybrid setups, and 31% prefer remote work.

Kolkata’s Rajarshi Banerjee, a third-year BCom student, is interested in hybrid mode for better work-life balance. So is Shayani Talapatra, a final year MA student. “It is important to have job security, career advancement opportunities, and supportive management. A competitive salary with paid time off is what anybody needs to support their mental health. I’m seeking for a hybrid work mode that values diversity, positive work environment, and continuous learning,” she said.