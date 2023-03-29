GATE 2023 results have few surprises

IIT Kanpur said around one lakh or 18 per cent of candidates have qualified in the 29 subjects for which GATE 2023 was held. Nearly 5.7 lakh students have appeared for GATE 2023 this time, and once again the students of Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, have done the institute proud.

Ankita Chowdhury from B Tech (biotechnology, batch 2023) secured an All India Rank of 40 and Chandrika Sarkar from the same stream and batch secured AIR 45. Around 14,097 students from across the country appeared for GATE 2023 in biotechnology.

“I am grateful to my faculty members who have guided me throughout these preparatory years for GATE. I am delighted to see my hard work finally paying off,” said Ankita.

Dr Riddhi Goswami, associate professor, department of biotechnology, Heritage Institute of Technology, is elated and wished the students a bright future.

Meanwhile, PhysicsWallah (PW), a leading ed-tech player in India, has seen 11 candidates score under AIR 20 in GATE 2023. Gautam Rana, Pradhumn Sharma and Diyansh C Roy scored AIR 10, 11 and 12 respectively. Further, Binay Roy, Nishant K Robin, and Sayan Dutta have achieved AIR 13, 14, and 16 respectively.

“Our students are our absolute pride and joy, and we congratulate them wholeheartedly for giving their best. We look forward to their exceptional future,” said Alakh Pandey, CEO and founder, PW.

Gautam Rana, GATE AIR 10 holder, said: “One mistake which every aspirant should avoid is relying on multiple study materials.”