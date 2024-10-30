FUTURE SKILLS FOR FUTURE SUCCESS ADAPT AND GROW

Just five years ago, prompt engineering, machine learning, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and emotional intelligence were not terms we heard on a daily basis. But with rapid digital and technological advancements transforming industries and introducing new business models, workplaces are being reshaped with roles that didn’t even exist a few years ago. By 2030, you could be working in a job that’s yet to exist. The fast-paced evolution of work presents a unique challenge: preparing for future roles that are difficult to predict. But don’t worry. Jobs may change, but reskilling can prepare you for what’s next.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 mentioned that machines currently handle 34% of business tasks, a figure expected to rise to 42% by 2027. This shows the growing need for individuals to understand and collaborate with automation. The report also mentioned that some traditional roles like bank tellers and cashiers are projected to decline. The report forecasts that 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025, an essential step in staying relevant in an evolving job market.

“The world is changing drastically every five Years. What you learn today is going to be obsolete tomorrow. Hence, cultivating the ability to learn, unlearn and relearn is most critical,” said Swati Ganeti, Director of Undergraduate Programme, Masters’ Union.

In a report, Forbes highlighted that the one skill all top leaders and professionals share and that anyone should focus on for 2024 is emotional intelligence. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2023 report mentioned that traits like resilience, curiosity, motivation, self-awareness, and a love for learning are highly valued by businesses and will stay important in the years ahead. It also mentioned that critical thinking and problem-solving are among the top skills employers expect to become even more valuable over the next five years.

“Emotional intelligence (EI) plays a pivotal role in workplace success because it enables individuals to manage their emotions effectively, empathise with others, and build strong interpersonal relationships. High EI develops better communication, reduces conflict, and enhances collaboration. We integrate EI training into our curricula, as we believe it prepares students to lead with empathy, make informed decisions under pressure, and positively influence organisational culture—qualities that are invaluable in any professional setting,” said Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group.

A McKinsey research suggested while automation and AI will boost productivity and economic growth, millions may need to change jobs or upskill. They estimated that by 2030, up to 30 percent of global work hours could be automated, depending on how quickly these technologies are adopted. However, roles focused on developing and implementing new technologies are likely to expand. So, rather than worrying about AI taking over jobs, it’s wiser to start preparing to work effectively alongside it.

“Students need to develop both technical and cognitive skills in today’s age. While understanding data analysis, machine learning basics, and AI tools is valuable, equally important are skills like problem-solving, creativity, and ethical judgment. We emphasise both on hard AI skills such as prompt engineering, machine learning (ML) algorithms as well as complementary skills, such as strategic thinking and emotional intelligence, which enable students to leverage AI as a tool to enhance their decision-making and innovation rather than see it as a replacement,” said Ganeti.

In today’s rapidly changing job landscape, learning approaches are also evolving. Education has become more adaptable with micro-credentials increasingly competing with traditional degree programmes. These targeted certifications, focusing on specific skills and knowledge, are gaining traction as candidates seek flexible, specialised qualifications to meet shifting demands in the global job market.

“Short courses and micro-credentials offer targeted, practical skills that can be immediately applied in the workforce. They provide a quick way to upskill or reskill, especially in high-demand areas, making candidates more attractive to employers. Micro-credentials also demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning, which employers value, and allow individuals to showcase specialised skills that set them apart,” said Singh.

Let’s be honest. Technology is transforming both the world and the job market. To stay relevant and secure in your career, adapting to future skills is essential, which means reskilling yourself. Take a close look at your field and see how technology has reshaped your role over the past five years. This can give you insight into further changes ahead. Focus on building the skills you’ll need to keep up with a shifting market. Remember, change is the only constant.





Skills of 2025

* Analytical thinking and innovation

* Active learning and learning strategies

* Complex problem-solving

* Critical thinking and analysis

* Creativity, originality and initiative

* Leadership and social influence

* Technology use, monitoring and control

* Technology design and programming

* Resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility

* Reasoning, problem-solving and ideation

Source: Future of Jobs Report 2020, World Economic Forum