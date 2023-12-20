Fun, games, & more at DPS Ruby Park’s annual sports day

Delhi Public School Ruby Park, Kolkata, recently held its 19th annual senior school sports meet at Geetanjali Stadium with great excitement. Renowned footballer Aloke Mukherjee graced the event as the chief guest, alongside accomplished mountaineer Debasish Biswas, a recipient of the TenzingNorgey National Adventure Award.

Principal Joyoti Chaudhuri welcomed everyone and spoke about the importance of sports in building character. The senior school choir then performed the welcome song, ‘Final Countdown.’ The flag hoisting, torch lighting, and an impressive march past by the six House contingents (Chenab, Ganga, Jhelum, Kaveri, Narmada, and Teesta) and the NCC contingent followed, leaving spectators amazed.

The field and track events kicked off with high enthusiasm, and a competitive spirit resonated not just among the participants but also among the gathered parents and friends. The atmosphere was filled with cheers and celebration as everyone came together to support and applaud the endeavours of the budding athletes. The sports meet showcased exciting events like flat races, relay races, hurdles, shot-put, and tug of war.

During the event, students also presented exciting demonstrations of karate and aerobics. The karate students performed the ‘Kihons’, or the fundamental techniques of karate, followed by two Katas, Kata-Heian Shodan and Kata-Seienchin, referring to combinations of karate movements. They also displayed a pyramid formation and concluded their display with the breaking of boards. The sports meet ended with a happy celebration, recognising and rewarding the accomplishments of the participants in the prize distribution ceremony.