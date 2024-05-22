Fulfil your Canadian dream with scholarships

Looking to study IT and Computer Science abroad? Or perhaps you dream of advancing your education in Agricultural Science and Forestry at a prestigious university on the foreign shores? Canada, a top choice for international students, could be your ideal destination. Known for its high-quality education and rigorous academic standards, Canada attracts a significant number of students from around the globe each year. But then, the courses, too, come at a cost. But what if we tell you that numerous Canadian institutions offer an array of fully-funded scholarships for undergraduate, Masters, and PhD students?



Let’s take a peek into some of the scholarships available for international students looking to study in Canada:

Lester B Pearson International Scholarship Programme

Offered by: University of Toronto

Level of Study: Undergraduate

Duration: 4 years

Significance: Awarded to 37 international students, Lester B Pearson International Scholarship Programme is the University of Toronto’s most prestigious grant.





President’s Scholar of Excellence Programme

Offered by: University of Toronto

Level of Study: Undergraduate

Duration: 4 years

Significance: Annually, 150 new students are rewarded under the President’s Scholars of Excellence Programme





Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship

Offered by: Canadian institution with a quota to host Vanier scholars

Level of Study: PhD (Doctoral)

Duration: 3 years

Significance: Nearly, 166 Vanier CGS scholarships are awarded every year to eligible students





Global Leader of Tomorrow Award Scholarship

Offered by: York University

Level of Study: Undergraduate

Duration: 4 years

Significance: This scholarship is applicable to only students of Bachelor courses. This is a merit-based scholarship.





Outstanding International Students Award

Offered by: University of British Columbia

Level of Study: Undergraduate

Significance: The scholarship offers up to CAD 6,000, but the exact amount depends on the student’s grades, leadership skills, and community involvement.





David Johnston–Lebovic Foundation International Experience Awards

Offered by: University of Waterloo

Level of Study: Postgraduate

Significance: Selection is based on a combination of academic achievement and duration and type of the international experience.





International Master’s Student Awards

Offered by: University of Waterloo

Level of Study: Students pursuing a Master’s degree

Significance: Students must be enrolled full-time in research-based graduate degree programmes at the University of Waterloo and hold a valid Canadian study permit





International Doctoral Student Awards

Offered by: University of Waterloo

Level of study: Master’s and Doctoral programme

Duration: 3-4 years

Significance: The value and duration of the award are subject to change based on several factors, including the length of time the student has been enrolled in their program, their admission status (whether from a master’s degree, a bachelor’s degree, or transitioning from a master’s to a PhD), and the number of previous terms during which the student has received the award.

Canada’s attempt to attract aspiring candidates from around the globe is clear through its diverse range of scholarships for international students. These scholarships act as vital financial aid and help the students achieve their goals. There are several institutes in Canada, which offer scholarships that cover tuition fees, travel expenses, health insurance, and even provide monthly allowances. However, conduct thorough research before you sign up for any scholarships.