From Georgia, with love!

To help Indian students step up in higher studies and to open paths for them to study abroad, the Embassy of Georgia is hosting one of the largest foreign education fairs in India.

Starting on May 30 at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, the event will also be held on June 1 and 2 at Chancery Pavilion Hotel, Bengaluru and Accord Metropolitan Hotel, Chennai respectively. The second edition of the flagship event will be focused on providing strategic support to Indian students to accelerate their journey to study in Georgian universities and colleges.

Around 11 universities from Georgia will be featuring their offerings and courses to 12th-passed students in medical and non-medical streams. Eventually, it will help them choose the right course and institution to pursue their higher studies.

“The response we got in our first event exceeded our expectations. We are delighted to host another event in just six months’ time to bring all the necessary information about getting admission to a Georgian college under one roof. The day-long fair welcomes students from different cities of India to serve with an abundance of information and help them prepare for their study abroad journey,” said Archil Dzuliashvili, Ambassador, Georgia.

Representatives of all 11 Georgian Universities will include Alte University, Caucasus International University, David Tvildiani Medical University, Caucasus University, East European University, European University, Georgian American University, Georgian National University SEU, Kutaisi University, Teaching University Geomedi and the University of Georgia.

The most sought-after courses by Indian students in Georgia include MBBS, dentistry, computer science, undergraduate Medical Doctor Program (MD), BBA and other courses related to medicine, pharmacy, nursing, and IT (Information Technology), data science and artificial intelligence.

The event will provide comprehensive details on admission procedures, courses, internship opportunities, eligibility criteria, scholarships, and fee structure.

Currently, more than 20,000 Indian students study in Georgia and the number is continuously increasing. The event is expected to witness a footfall of 10,000 students in each city.