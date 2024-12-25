Free advanced programmes for aspiring entrepreneurs & MSMEs from IIM Raipur

IIM Raipur in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Program (ESDP) Division, MSME, has announced two targeted and comprehensive development programmes. Aspiring candidates can apply for either “Advanced E-SDP for New Venture Creation”, or “six-day Advanced MDP for Business Scale-Up for MSMEs”. The last date to apply for these programmes is January 12, 2025.

The Advanced E-SDP for New Venture Creation will run from February 3 to 7, while the Advanced MDP for Business Scale-Up for MSMEs will be held from February 3-8. Both the programmes are free of cost and funded by ESDP, MSME, with no participant fees required.

Prof Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, said, “Here at IIM Raipur, we are dedicated to chip into innovations, sustaining entrepreneurial spirit and empowering MSMEs through tailored programmes that propel innovation, resilience, and growth. Through such actions targeting SC/ST communities, we aim to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship that not only solidifies our MSMEs but also contributes significantly to India’s vision of becoming a global economic powerhouse.”

Know the details:

* Offline programmes are open to individuals aged 18 years and above possessing a graduation degree

* Participants from across India can apply with a special focus on those from Chhattisgarh

* Graduates from SC, ST, OBC, women and PH categories are encouraged to apply

* Last date to apply is January 12, 2025