Found her grounded: School principal

The day a group of teenage girls lifted the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Pradeepta Chatterjee, principal of Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly, West Bengal, called up her student Titas Sadhu, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match.’ Titas promised to visit her school once she was back in Chinsurah.

Chatterjee couldn’t hold back her excitement when she met the world champion. She went back to those days when Titas used to slog it out on the Chinsurah ground at 5.30 am.

“The very fact that Titas is a world champion is yet to sink in. School remains a second home, and we are no less proud than her parents,” she said.

Titas got admitted to TIGPS Hooghly in kindergarten. Though she has a penchant for sports, Titas has always been good at studies. In fact, she scored more than 90 per cent in Class X. But in Class XI, her father Ranadeep Sadhu informed the school that it was time for her to give importance to cricket over academics.

Today, Titas is a household name, but Chatterjee found her grounded. “There’s so much hype surrounding her, but she continues to be calm and composed,” said the school principal.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee has already spoken to the regional officer of the CBSE Board in Bhubaneswar to help Titas appear for Plus Two. “She took admission in science in Class XI. There’s a hitch but we will try to work it out,” she said.