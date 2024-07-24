FORMER RBI GOVERNOR D SUBBARAO INSPIRES STUDENTS, SAYS DISCIPLINE HELPS HANDLE BIGGER CHALLENGES

Dr D Subbarao, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), recently shared his experiences and reflections on his tenure at the central bank. “It takes me back 50 years when I see all of you students sitting in the classroom,” said Dr Subbarao as he returned to his alma mater Rau’s IAS Study Circle, the institution where he began his rigorous preparation for the UPSC exam many decades ago.



He discussed the challenges he faced, the decisions he made, and the significant responsibilities that came with his position. He underscored the importance of integrity and ethical conduct, linking his role at the RBI to the responsibilities that future civil servants will shoulder.

Dr Subbarao’s recent visit to Rau’s IAS, was an eye-opening session for all the aspirants as he shared insights and inspiration to young professionals striving to find their way and discover meaning in their journeys. Abhishek Gupta, CEO of Rau’s IAS, expressed his honour in hosting Dr Subbarao and highlighted the impact of his incredible journey and wisdom on the students.

He began by recounting his journey from Sainik School to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), describing these institutions as places that forged his character and determination. One of the most memorable pieces of advice he offered was deceptively simple: “Make your bed.” Dr Subbarao elaborated on this habit, which he had cultivated during his years at Sainik School. “It may seem like a small and boring task, but making your bed every morning is a step towards bringing order to your life,” he said. He stressed the importance of maintaining health and balance. “In student life, it’s easy to hide behind the excuse of being busy. But taking care of yourself is crucial. It’s these small, disciplined habits that build resilience and help you navigate the bigger challenges,” he added.

He also emphasised that success is not a matter of luck but the result of relentless effort and a disciplined approach.

Throughout his talk, Dr Subbarao referenced his book, “Just a Mercenary?” He explained that the book is not just an account of his career but also a reflection on the values and principles that guided him.