For greener and smarter tomorrow

JIS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research (JISIASR) organised the International Conference on Advanced Materials and Manufacturing (ICAMM 2024) at the JISMSR Campus in Santragachi, West Bengal on Wednesday. The conference welcomed an illustrious lineup of global experts, including Prof Goutam Chattopadhyay, senior scientist, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, USA and Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group among other dignitaries.

The event emphasised the pivotal role of advanced materials in revolutionizing sustainable and efficient manufacturing practices globally. Advanced materials and manufacturing have become critical pillars in shaping the future of industries in modern times. From nanotechnology enabling breakthroughs in healthcare and electronics to 3D printing revolutionising production processes with unparalleled precision and efficiency, these innovations are driving a new era of sustainability and technological advancement. “ICAMM 2024 stands as an exemplification to JIS Group’s commitment for driving global innovation and knowledge exchange. By bringing together the brightest minds from academia and industry, we are not only advancing materials and manufacturing but also laying the foundation for transformative solutions that will shape the future of industries and improve lives worldwide,” said Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group.