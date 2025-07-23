First degree distribution ceremony held at IIT Madras Zanzibar

IIT Madras Zanzibar marked a major milestone with its first-ever degree distribution ceremony, celebrating the graduation of the inaugural MTech Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (2023–2025) cohort.

Held at the Bweleo campus, the event underscored the spirit of global education and partnership between India and Zanzibar. Out of 16 graduates from the inaugural 2023–2025 MTech Data Science and AI cohort, nine received their IIT Madras degrees in person at the Zanzibar campus, while the others will receive the degrees by mail. All graduates participated virtually earlier that day in the 62nd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras.

Lela Mohamed Mussa, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Zanzibar, presided as chief guest and described the day as historic for Zanzibar and Tanzania. She praised the institute as a symbol of international cooperation, commending the leadership of President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi and IIT Madras in establishing a world-class academic institution on the island.

In 2023, IIT Madras became the first IIT to establish an international campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania called ‘IIT Madras Zanzibar’. More than 50 courses are available at the Zanzibar campus.