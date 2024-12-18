Festive finale: Calcutta Boys’ School hosts Christmas Cantata 2024

It’s Christmas, time to make merry and enjoy. And the Calcutta Boys’ School (CBS) has a series of programmes for the students and faculty to enjoy the festive spirit. The Christmas Cantata programme at CBS commenced with a heartfelt call to worship. The ceremony was presided over by the Rt. Rev. Subodh C. Mondal, Area Bishop of the Delhi and Lucknow Episcopal Area of the Methodist Church in India, and Chairman of the CBS Group of Schools. The programme was graced by S Mondal, President of the Regional Development Council, Lucknow and Delhi Episcopal Areas, Methodist Church in India; Dr Maria Fernandes, Vice Chair of the West Bengal Forest Development Corporation, Kaushik Saha, IAS, Brigadier Biswajit Chatterjee and Anita Arathoon.

The dignitaries lit the Christmas tree, which was followed by the school choir’s melodious rendition of ‘Candle Light Carol’ and ‘Angel’s Carol’. The students of the Beliaghata and main campuses presented a poignant musical enactment of the nativity play, ‘The Good News’ and ‘Star of Hope,’ respectfully, reminding the audience of Jesus Christ’s sacrifices.

In his message, Bishop Subodh C Mondal emphasized the importance of living in hope, as God’s love and blessings are always present. Principal and Secretary Raja McGee expressed gratitude to the Almighty for His abundant grace, which has enabled the school’s growth and development.

The programme concluded with the CBS anthem, sung in unison, reaffirming the students’ commitment to their alma mater.



