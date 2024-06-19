Father-daughter duo cracks NEET UG 2024 exam

In a heartwarming coincidence, a father and daughter both passed the most sought-after National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for graduate medical courses (NEET-UG). Meemansa, 18, and her father Vikas Mangotra, 50, from Delhi, succeeded in the exam. Originally from Jammu, Vikas took the exam to support his daughter’s preparation and improve his teaching skills.



Interestingly, this isn’t Vikas’s first attempt at the highly competitive NEET exam. He first qualified for NEET in 2022. Back in the early 1990s, he also took the state PMT and scored well enough to secure a place in medical college. However, due to personal reasons, he pursued engineering instead. Over the years, Vikas has appeared for various competitive exams, including GATE, JKCET, and UPSC CSE, as reported by the media.

Before his second NEET attempt in 2024, Vikas dedicated 15–16 hours daily to studying after taking leave from work. His motivation stemmed from supporting and inspiring his daughter, Meemansa, who had taken a gap year to better her NEET score. Meemansa also benefited from her father’s guidance during this intensive study period.

Initially, Vikas had concerns about his age, but he found inspiration in stories such as that of a 60-year-old man from Odisha who qualified for NEET in 2021. NEET is India’s primary entrance exam for medical and allied educational fields, conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA).