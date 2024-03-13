Experts meet to discuss higher edu prospects in France

The Embassy of France in India recently hosted the principals and directors of select premier educational institutions in eastern India at the inaugural Principals’ Meet in Kolkata at the French Consulate Gardens. The event was opened by HE Consul General of France in Kolkata, Didier Talpain and saw both the Consul and the Attaché for Science and Higher Education in North/East India, Dr Fabien Chareix introduce the Classes Internationales Project, an innovative new pathway to higher education in France.

This event was organised following the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India for Republic Day 2024, wherein an ambitious target of 30,000 students in France by 2030 has been set. French higher education is recognised for its excellence and trains students for not only academics and research, but also for successful professional careers. French diplomas are recognised worldwide and through a bilateral agreement accorded full recognition in India. France boasts over 3,500 public and private institutions of higher education. Over 1,700 programmes open to international students are taught entirely in English.

Indian students interested in studying abroad will have a prime opportunity to consider studying in France through the Classes Internationales Project,a French government initiative that offers a direct pathway to bachelor or integrated master programmes that were previously only accessible with prior French knowledge. Over 200 programmes in 34 leading French universities are part of this project. Until now, these programmes have never been accessible to non-French-speaking international students. The programme gives high-school graduates direct access to the best French higher education establishments to studyin French. All they have to do is peruse and apply through the dedicated website classesinternationales.org

Graduates of recognised courses in France continue to benefit from a favourable post study visa regime including two years of post-study job seeker visa and a five year alumni visa scheme.

What is Classes Internationales?

In Classes Internationales, students spend between a semester and an academic year at a school that prepares them for admission to a university, engineering, or management school to continue their studies in French. Students will be welcomed by a complete team, alongside other international students, Indians and people of all nationalities, to support their progress in learning French. They’ll also receive immersive training in French culture, as well as methodological courses and reinforcements.