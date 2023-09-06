Ex-ISRO chief now chairman of IIT Indore’s Board of Governors

Former ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan will now head the IIT Indore’s board of governors. He has been appointed as the new chairman for the next three years. Before Dr Sivan, Professor Deepak B Phatak was entrusted with the responsibility. His tenure concluded on August 21, 2023.

Dr Sivan served as the chairman of ISRO from 2018 to 2022, during which he played a significant role in leading the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was launched in 2019. He has a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology and later pursued a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bangalore, followed by a doctoral degree in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Meanwhile, IIT Indore introduced 10 new programmes, including BTech in Space Science and Engineering course thus becoming the first IIT in the country to start such a course.