Evening of nostalgia at Calcutta Boys’ School

Calcutta Boys’ School recently celebrated Confluence, its 147th Founder’s Day,commemorating the birth anniversary of its founder, Bishop James Mills Thoburn. It was an evening of nostalgia as dignitaries, students and staff, both present and former, embarked on a trip down memory lane.









The members of the Calcutta Boys’ School family joined the worship service in thanksgiving and commemoration of the life and legacy of those who had founded the school. The programme started with laying the wreath at the memorial, followed by Reverend Newton Parmar, invoking the blessings of god on the Calcutta Boys’ School family.

The chief aim of Calcutta Boys’ School is to actively develop the ambition and potential of every student, whether it is academic or in any other sphere. The school believes that a student can achieve anything with focus, perseverance and confidence. In his address, Principal and Secretary, Raja McGee mentioned the role of character building as the legacy of the Calcutta Boys’ School.