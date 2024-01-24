Essential documents required to study abroad

Want to study abroad? Then, you need to have the right documents to make the process smoother. Here’s a simple checklist to help you:

Application form

The application form for your chosen university is a critical element in the admission process. Ensure clarity, conciseness, and accuracy. Craft a compelling motivation letter or essay, drawing on your academic experiences and future aspirations.

Academic certificates

Gather all your academic certificates, ranging from Class X to your most recent qualification (example: bachelor’s, master’s, etc.). Ensure you have all the certificates and mark sheets readily available.

Entrance exam scores

Provide a valid certificate for any required competitive exams, such as GMAT, GRE, ELSAT, etc., depending on your chosen course.

Statement of Purpose (SoP)

Prepare a compelling SoP detailing your identity, beliefs, career goals, reasons for choosing the specific university, and post-education plans. Highlight any significant social work or causes you’ve been involved in.

Resume

Strengthen your resume by interning with reputable companies, especially if you’ve already obtained your bachelor’s degree.

Health certificates

Different countries have specific health requirements for international students. Provide a health insurance card and vaccination certificates, and undergo a health check-up for up-to-date reports.

Passport size photos

Adherence to specific photo size and background requirements is crucial for admission and visa processes. Familiarise yourself with the specifications and prepare accordingly.

Identity proof

Furnish a valid photo ID, such as a PAN card or voter’s ID, and proof of residence.

Documents of work experience

If your course mandates internships or work experience, obtain certificates validating your professional background.

Recommendation letters

Request recommendation letters from supervisors or mentors to enhance your application. A positive recommendation can significantly boost your chances of admission.

Travel documents

Ensure you have a valid passport, the appropriate visa, an international student ID card, and possibly your college acceptance letter.

Financial documents

Include your student loan statement, scholarship letter, sponsorship proof, and any necessary income proofs for you or your family.

Once you have compiled all documents, ensure you double-check and organise them in a folder based on your checklist. It is also necessary to make photocopies and ensure they are properly attested for a hassle-free application process.