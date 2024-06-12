Engineering dreams, building legacies

There’s a thrill in creating something new from scratch. Imagine designing a meticulously planned city with abundant green spaces and modern office buildings. For India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Chandigarh was such a dream. To bring this vision to life, he roped in renowned French architect Le Corbusier. Today, Chandigarh is known for its excellent urban planning and modern architecture. Take Norman Foster, a top British architect, as another example. He’s known for his unique designs that combine environmental awareness with cutting-edge technology, like the London City Hall, The Gherkin, and The Millennium Bridge. Architecture blends creativity and technical skill beautifully, allowing architects to leave a lasting legacy.



“In India and abroad, students with a degree in architecture have a wide range of career opportunities. The demand for architects is growing due to increased urbanisation and a focus on sustainable development, providing ample opportunities both in the public and private sectors, as well as in academia and research,” said Prof Muralidhar K, director, School of Architecture, CMR University Bengaluru.

In fact, architecture is a profession with a diverse portfolio and many opportunities. If you’re not interested in working for a firm, no problem—you can start your own. Then, you can work in media and publishing, construction companies, government agencies, urban planning firms, research and development firms, real estate, interior designing companies, urban planning departments and more. “For young minds, architecture can be a profoundly inspiring career. It allows individuals to leave a legacy, contributing structures that future generations will use and admire. Encouraging children to consider architecture as a career is not just about guiding them toward a stable and lucrative profession. It’s about inspiring them to think critically about their environment, to dream about innovative solutions, and to have the courage to shape the future. Both in India and abroad, the scope for architects is continually expanding, with emerging fields like parametric design, heritage conservation, and digital fabrication creating new avenues for innovation and career growth,” said Ar A Priya, Head of Department, College of Architecture, KL Deemed to be University.

To pursue B Arch, the candidates must have completed Class 12 and studied Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects. The candidate also needs strong analytical and creative skills, and a keen sense of design and aesthetics. The candidates may need to pass entrance exams like NATA or JEE in India, or equivalent tests abroad, to gain admission to architecture programmes. Good communication and teamwork skills are also important, as architects often work in multidisciplinary teams.

Meanwhile, the confusion between civil engineering and architecture continues. Although these two distinct professions often collaborate, they have different focus areas and responsibilities. According to Dr (Ar) Atul Kumar Singla, Sr. Dean, Chief Architect (LPU) Head of school (LSAD), architects focus on the conceptualisation of aesthetics and function, preparing layout plans for buildings and interiors, and integrating the exterior envelope with interior functions including building services. At the same time, civil engineering is about structural analysis and design. A civil engineer manages construction processes, including scheduling, cost estimation, and project management. He also oversees site engineering tasks like grading, drainage, and foundation design. “Architects need a fundamental understanding of engineering principles to ensure their designs are feasible and safe. Architects often have more opportunities to exercise creative design skills, focusing on form, space, and aesthetics. Their roles are complementary, with each discipline contributing essential expertise to the successful completion of construction projects,” said Dr Singla. Prof Muralidhar pointed out how there’s a common misconception that architects only design buildings, but they also engage in urban planning, landscape design, and interior design. “Civil engineers are often mistaken as only working on construction sites, but they also work in planning, analysis, and project management,” he said.

However, no career is truly rewarding without a good salary. Let’s be honest, we all work for money. And when it comes to architecture, it can be a high-earning career. However, there are some factors that influence an architect’s salary. “The more experience an architect has, the higher their salary will be. Also, architects working in large cities tend to earn higher salaries than those in rural areas. The salary also depends on the firm and project sizes,” said Prof. Vivek Sabherwal, director, Apeejay Institute of Technology - School of Architecture & Planning, Greater Noida. He further added that architects with specialised skills, such as sustainable design or historic preservation, can command higher salaries. Then, those who are licensed and certified can charge a higher remuneration than those without. In this profession, the economic conditions and the demand for construction and development projects also significantly impact the earning potential.