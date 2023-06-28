Empowering young entrepreneurs

Association of Microfinance Institutions – West Bengal (AMFI-WB) and Adamas University have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of the Vice Chancellor of Adamas University, Professor Suranjan Das. The signatories of the MoU were Prof Shauvik Roy Chowdhury, Registrar, Adamas University, Anjan Dasgupta, MD, ASA Microfinance (India) and Secretary of AMFI-WB.

Adamas University will serve as the knowledge partner for AMFI-WB, providing professional and technical support. This collaboration aims to bridge the knowledge gap for young entrepreneurs throughout the state and promote holistic development in both farm and non-farm sectors. The partnership will also foster academia-industry linkage and facilitate the sharing of emerging technologies, believes the educationists.

At the MoU signing event, Asit Mitra, CEO, AMFI-WB, Swati Singh from ASA Microfinance (India), Prof. Naveen Das, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Training, Placement and Corporate Relations), Dipankar Bhattacharyay, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation), Adamas University, and Somnath Chatterjee, senior vice president of the Chancellor's Office and Dean of School of Smart Agriculture, and Prof Sandip Banerjee, who is the main driving factor behind this whole initiative, were also present.