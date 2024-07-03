Empowering women with job-ready skills

India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027. To achieve the ambitious goal of a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, the country must sustain rapid growth. As India invests boldly in infrastructure, space programs, and other critical sectors to realise its economic ambitions, enhancing skills development is crucial for its ascent into the $5 trillion club. In such a scenario, the low participation of women remains a concern. In 2022-23, only 18.6% of women aged 18-59 had ever received vocational training, compared to 36.1% of men, a gap that has widened over the years. Alarmingly, in 2021, women made up only 7% of skill trainees, despite 17% of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) being women-only. This disparity is particularly troubling given India’s workforce of 524 million people. Skilling aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to decent work and gender equality. To address this issue, the Government of India is actively working to boost women’s participation in vocational training, aiming to create a more balanced and skilled workforce.



Vocational training programmes offer young women practical, hands-on learning experiences, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in their chosen fields. Studies indicate that, on average, participation in these programmes increases the likelihood of employment by 11%, formal sector employment by 8%, and earnings by 5%. According to Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, historically, women were often directed towards occupations considered more traditionally feminine, which were typically lower-paying, leading to a dearth of female participation in many vocational training, hence widening the gender gap in the sector. “This disparity was due to limited awareness, accessibility, economic barriers, workplace discrimination, and restricted job opportunities for females,” he said. However, Prof Jaiswal mentioned that to mitigate these barriers and enhance female participation in vocational training, target-specific awareness campaigns, financial incentives, flexible training programmes (such as NSTIs for Women), policies promoting gender equality, mentorship programmes, and robust government support are required to create an inclusive and diverse environment that empowers and supports women participating in various vocational training programmes and different career prospects.

Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director of JIS Group, informed the persistently low representation of women in vocational training can be attributed to several factors. These include societal norms and gender biases, lack of access to resources and infrastructure, limited awareness about career opportunities, and unsafe environments. “To address these barriers, we need to promote gender-sensitive training programmes, provide financial incentives and scholarships, ensure safe and accessible training facilities, and engage with local communities to change mindsets. Additionally, we must showcase successful women role models in vocational trades to inspire others,” he said.

It goes without saying that the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) in India, which includes women who are either working or seeking employment, has been below the global average of 47 percent for several years. However, it is commendable that women’s empowerment efforts over the years have led to a gradual increase in female employment. In this case, take the example of the Indian beauty sector. According to Statista, India’s beauty and personal care market is expected to grow by 3.00% from 2024 to 2028, reaching USD 35.47 billion in 2028. Currently, the sector employs over 12 million people, mainly women, and this is projected to increase to 20.3 million by 2027 and 26.3 million by 2030. Training in beauty therapy offers women job opportunities in parlour and salons, as well as chances for self-employment. The sector has also grown with startups hiring women as beauty consultants to provide home services, and there is a steady rise in women becoming app cab drivers too

Meanwhile, the Government of India has recognised women as a priority group under the Skill India Mission. The National Skill Training Institutes for Women (NSTIs-W) offer approved skill training programmes in areas such as office management, electronics, fashion design and technology, and computer-aided embroidery and designing. Women are also trained in new job roles related to Artificial Intelligence, 3D printing, and Data Analytics, as well as traditional skills like welding and automobile mechanics.

“Women can excel in various fields post-vocational training, including healthcare (nursing, medical technicians), information technology (coding, testing, software development), skilled trades (electricians, carpenters), beauty and wellness (cosmetology, spa therapy), and hospitality (hotel management, culinary arts). Furthermore, women can initiate cooperative-based businesses, such as food production (pickles, flatbreads, snacks), textiles (weaving, tailoring), and handicrafts,” said Dr Bhawna Priya, Assistant Professor, IIM Raipur. She further mentioned that to boost participation of women in vocational training, it’s important to implement awareness campaigns, ensure safe and accessible training facilities, foster community and family support, provide adequate resources and mentorship, and work to shift cultural perceptions to value women’s contributions in vocational fields. “A special focus should be placed on convincing parents to view their daughters as equal to their sons. Access to education can empower women to dream and achieve. Parental and family support and encouragement are crucial for increasing women’s participation across all sectors and levels,” she said.

Women’s employment opportunities have evolved significantly beyond traditional roles. Now, vocational courses cover diverse fields like digital marketing, web development, beauty, wellness, and financial planning. Recent reports show in the last two years, 892 women were trained as automation specialists and 500 as CNC operators through Skill India initiatives. This reflects growing opportunities for women in sectors traditionally dominated by men, highlighting a positive trend in gender-inclusive vocational training.

“For India to achieve its goal of becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047, it’s crucial to significantly improve the labour force participation rate for women. The primary challenges are cultural and social norms and safety concerns. Addressing these through education and awareness initiatives is essential,” said Kartik Narayan, CEO at Staffing, TeamLease Services.