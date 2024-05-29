Empowering women in physics

Good news for all girls looking to pursue MSc in Physics. The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), through its Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), has started a three-week summer programme ‘Vigyan Vidushi’ from 2020. This is the first year the programme will be completely available in the residential mode, at HBSCE till June 15, 2024.



46 women students from all over India, who have just completed their first year MSc in physics, can attend this programme that will give them an exposure to advanced physics courses and encourage them to perform innovative experiments. There will be sessions on thinking through problem-solving and career guidance about research opportunities. They will visit research laboratories at TIFR, Colaba, and the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near Pune. They will be taught, inspired and mentored by successful women scientist role models. This is a unique initiative of TIFR to partially address the gender balance in physics at the doctorate level.

The participants have been selected from a large number of applications received from all over the country on the basis of academic profiles and recommendation letters. These students come from all over India, from Goa to Tripura and from Haryana to Kerala.