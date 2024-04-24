Empowering democracy: IIT Guwahati unveils innovative 3D printed dummy ballot unit

In a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing voter awareness and engagement, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Cell (SVEEP) of Kamrup Election District has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, to develop an innovative 3D printed dummy ballot unit.



Crafted with the objective of acquainting citizens, particularly new voters, and senior citizens, with the intricacies of voting procedures, the 3D printed dummy ballot unit aims to dispel any apprehensions, anxiety or uncertainties associated with the voting process. By offering a hands-on experience, the dummy ballot unit endeavours to foster maximum voter participation.

Expressing appreciation for IIT Guwahati’s pioneering initiative, Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Guwahati, Assam, said, “We commend IIT Guwahati for their collaboration and swift design and manufacturing of this highly practical tool. It is certain to aid individuals in gaining familiarity with the voting process, thereby bolstering their confidence, and encouraging greater participation in democratic practices.”

Utilising cutting-edge 3D printing technology, the dummy ballot unit is fabricated from PLA (polylactic acid), a biodegradable and eco-friendly material derived from corn starch. In a remarkable feat, researchers at IIT Guwahati designed and manufactured the device within just 48 hours, incorporating interactive features such as sound and light as output indicators to assist users during the voting process. This initiative marks the first-of-its-kind endeavour in India by the IIT Guwahati team to develop a 3D printed dummy ballot unit. The use of PLA ensures that the dummy ballot unit is not only environmentally sustainable but also reusable, contributing to sustainable practices in voter education initiatives.

Prof Ajeet Kumar, Assistant Professor at IIT Guwahati, stated, “With its interactive features and biodegradable material, this innovative tool will serve as a valuable resource in educating citizens about the voting process. Our team at IIT Guwahati takes pride in having designed a solution that will empower people to participate in democracy with confidence.”