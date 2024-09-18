Emotional intelligence can prevent workplace toxicity

Remember the viral video of an HDFC senior employee verbally abusing his junior colleagues during an online meeting last year? It sparked a larger conversation about toxic workplace cultures, a reality faced by countless employees every day. Now, picture this: would you prefer to work under a boss who disregards employee concerns and never owns up to his mistakes, or someone with high emotional intelligence, who understands their emotions and how they affect others? Most of us would undoubtedly choose the latter, a leader who listens and takes responsibility, thus creating a more positive and supportive work environment.



Leadership isn’t just about giving orders or using emotional abuse to get work done. It’s about showing empathy, motivating employees, managing emotions in tough times, and demonstrating strong social skills. In today’s fast-changing job market, emotional intelligence is crucial for effective leadership. Leaders who lack it often create toxic workplaces and mistreat employees, while those with emotional intelligence handle challenges better, build strong relationships, and promote a healthy work environment.

“Emotional intelligence plays a pivotal role in shaping effective leadership by enabling leaders to connect with their teams, understand and manage emotions, and navigate interpersonal dynamics skillfully. Leaders with high emotional intelligence possess a deep understanding of their own emotions, enabling them to recognise how their feelings impact their thoughts and behaviours. This self-awareness helps them stay grounded and make better decisions. By remaining calm, they create an environment of stability and trust,” said Cdr (Dr) Anil Rana, Director, MIT, Manipal.

According to Srikanth Iyengar CEO, upGrad Enterprise, emotional intelligence is paramount in today’s leadership landscape, especially as workforces become more distributed, diverse, and global. “Emotional intelligence allows leaders to understand the nuances of human interaction, ensuring that decisions and strategies resonate with the workforce while driving toward the larger goals of the organisation,” he said.

In addition to self-awareness, self-regulation, and motivation, social skills play a vital role in emotional intelligence. Leaders who are ‘people-oriented’ are more adept at interacting with others, making them trustworthy team players and effective communicators. “Engaging in active listening allows leaders to fully understand and respect others’ perspectives. Cultivating empathy by making a concerted effort to share and appreciate team members’ feelings fosters a supportive environment. Embracing feedback from all organisational levels promotes personal growth while encouraging a culture of openness ensuring team members feel safe to express themselves,” said Rohit Gupta, Co-founder & COO, College Vidya.

Emotional intelligence is vital for both personal and professional success. It allows leaders to connect with their teams, build trust, and understand what drives and motivates others. By recognising and addressing these motivations and emotions, leaders can inspire better performance, boost morale, and create a more positive and productive work environment. “Leaders looking to enhance their emotional intelligence must practice mindfulness, journaling, active listening, and reflecting on their emotions and reactions routinely. Seeking feedback from colleagues and peers along with pursuing the right training and courses can also help professionals to improve their EQ considerably,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.