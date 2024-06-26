KIET Group of Institutions has launched a new Electrical and Computer Engineering programme. Available for students with effect from the academic session 2024-25, the course has been designed to provide in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in core subjects of Electrical and Computer engineering.

The comprehensive curriculum includes key areas such as programming for problem solving, data structure, database management, and design and analysis of algorithms AI and ML. Additionally, it covers core subjects like electrical machines, power systems, power electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems, signal processing, and telecommunications. With the right combination of hands-on projects, lab work, and real-world case studies, the course will improve the problem-solving capabilities, critical thinking, and analytical skills of students.

Know the details

* To provide hands-on experience in electrical and computer engineering

* Students will have access to real-world case studies

* To prepare students for career in telecommunications, power generation, automation, robotics, medical instrumentation, electronics