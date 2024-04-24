EFMD Indian Symposium 2024 held at IIM Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow recently hosted the 2024 European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Indian Symposium. Themed ‘Beyond Borders: Elevating the Visibility of Indian Business Schools through EFMD Global Accreditation,’ the symposium convened distinguished leaders and experts from the global management education community to engage in discussions and deliberations on various facets of management education and accreditation.



Prof Archana Shukla, director-in-charge, IIM Lucknow, highlighted the significance of hosting the 2024 EFMD Symposium amidst India’s growing prominence in the global economy. Prof Shukla underscored the vital contribution of Indian Business Schools in propelling this growth trajectory. She expressed her anticipation for the discussions at the 2024 EFMD Indian Symposium at IIM Lucknow, which will further enhance efforts in fostering a diverse and globally engaged community, creating a significant impact. The symposium achieved a noteworthy milestone with the establishment of the Indian Business Council.

Nishit Jain, Special Advisor at EFMD Global Network Asia, said, “The establishment of the Indian Business Council will prioritise youth involvement through various networks, conferences, and events, emphasising research excellence and social responsibility.”