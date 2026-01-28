Educators bat for AI, research funding, skilling & start-up support

From enhanced investment in research, innovation, and digital infrastructure, emphasis on funding for higher education, especially in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence and clean energy and thrust on vocational and skill-based education through national programmes and structured funding, the educationists have strong expectations from the Union Budget 2026. Education is one of the important sectors that creates the foundation of the talent pool which drives other sectors. Before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget on February 1, 2026, at 11 am, marking her ninth consecutive budget, the education sector expects the minister to look into the key areas to empower India’s learners and innovators.



According to Dr Nipun Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the Budget should position apprenticeships as a core driver of India’s workforce and economic growth strategy. “Through structured, high-quality experiential learning, apprenticeships align India’s skilling ecosystem with productivity growth and the objectives of SDG 4, strengthening long-term employability and economic resilience,” he said. He also mentioned that additional incentives for engaging women apprentices can strengthen workforce diversity and improve female participation in the labour market.

Many educationists believe that the Budget must prioritise the systems that turn student interest into lasting outcomes and attracting international students is surely the first step. “The NITI Aayog roadmap rightly emphasises quality and governance. What India now needs are robust recruitment, conversion and academic delivery mechanisms that give students confidence that studying in India leads to meaningful academic and professional returns,” said Aritra Ghosal, Founder and CEO, OneStep Global. Educators are also of the opinion that the Budget must present an opportunity to strengthen India’s position as both a source and destination for global talent. Targeted funding for merit-based scholarships, joint research pathways, and international faculty and student exchange programmes can help retain knowledge, drive innovation, and deepen global collaboration. This can happen with sustained public–private partnerships and outcome-linked investments and the Budget can play a defining role in positioning India not just as a talent supplier, but as a global education and assessment hub.

Prof Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, looks forward to measures that enhance investment in research, innovation, and digital infrastructure in India’s education system. He also mentioned that the Budget should emphasis on funding for higher education, especially in emerging domains such as AI, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing will be critical to building future-ready talent. “Continued support for start-up incubation and industry-academia collaboration can further allow students and researchers to shape ideas into scalable, real-world solutions. At the same time, focused allocations for scholarships and skill development will help ensure equitable access to quality education across regions. Today, more students in India study in private universities and colleges than in government-funded institutions. Hence, the government must provide them with identical opportunities and support in the forthcoming budget,” he said.

Many like Arti Dawar, CEO, Shiv Nadar School, believe that India’s education sector is at an important juncture, with nearly 50 percent of the country’s 1.4 billion population under the age of 25. This demographic dividend calls for sustained and strategic investment. The target of increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio from 28.4 percent to 50 percent by 2035 reflects a commitment to expanding access. “Continued progress will depend on faster implementation of NEP 2020, supported by teacher training, institutional capacity building, and outcome-driven reforms. It will also require universal digital infrastructure to bridge the urban-rural divide, deeper collaboration between industry and academia, and sustained investment in skills development and research,” she said.

Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore, also echoed similar sentiments. According to her, sustained investment in teacher training, modern learning spaces, and technology-enabled classrooms is essential to fostering inclusion, curiosity, and critical thinking. “There is also a timely opportunity to strengthen STEM education and skill-oriented, application-based learning from an early stage, helping students develop and strengthen future-ready skills,” she said. The educator also expects the Budget to lower interest rates on education loans, which can further ease financial pressures on families and improve access to quality higher education options. Prof (Dr) Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, believes support for MSMEs, startups, and digital infrastructure can further boost innovation and job creation and expects the Union Finance Minister to consider these crucial areas. At the same time, he mentioned rational taxation and inflation control, which are essential to provide relief to the middle class and sustain consumption. “A balanced, reform-oriented budget can accelerate economic growth while ensuring long-term stability,” he said.