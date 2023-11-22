Earn on the go

While most people are focused on earning money and working long hours, Tanya Khanijow and Shivya Nath took a different route. Tanya, an electrical engineering graduate, quit her high-paying corporate job to pursue her love for travel. She planned how to sustain herself before making this decision. On the other hand, Shivya Nath, a popular travel influencer, left her 9-5 job at the age of 23 in 2011 to fulfill her dream of exploring the world. By 2013, she had sold most of her belongings and started living a nomadic lifestyle, championing sustainable and minimalist living.

No profession can thrive without the right amount of passion. However, some passions, when transformed into a profession, don’t feel like work at all. In the realm of such professions, travel and tourism stand out—if pursued with genuine enthusiasm, it becomes a journey that doesn’t demand a day off. According to Statista, travel and tourism rank among the largest industries in India, making a substantial contribution of approximately 122 billion US dollars to the country’s GDP. Before the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism sector boasted eleven million foreign arrivals and welcomed over two billion domestic visitors. India held a prominent position as one of the most popular destinations in South Asia as reported by Statista. In August 2023, India’s tourism sector saw a notable 44% increase in talent demand, according to foundit. The CEO of foundit, Sekhar Garisa, credited this growth to the industry’s recovery from the pandemic, boosted by government initiatives in infrastructure and heritage promotion.

“Studying tourism opens doors to a world of opportunities. It equips individuals with the knowledge and skills to navigate an industry that’s expected to create 100 millions of jobs by 2030,” said Kunal Vasudeva, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH). He further elaborated how the scope of tourism has evolved significantly. “Graduates can explore careers as tourism managers, event planners, and even in emerging fields like ecotourism. In my speech at UNWTO General Assembly, I discussed the historical bias favouring “hard skills” over human interaction in the service industry and called for a multi-stakeholder solution to recognise soft skills as foundational competencies. This shift also underscores the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in funding the transformative vision. The partnership between academic institutions and governmental organisations, particularly referencing the UNWTO’s leadership in sustainable tourism, plays a vital role in shaping the future of hospitality education,” he said.

The era of travel jobs solely revolving around booking flights and train tickets is a thing of the past. Nowadays, a holiday expert or travel consultant can enjoy substantial perks while working from home. The key lies in guiding customers on their holiday requirements, crafting itineraries tailored to customer needs, selling holiday packages, and fostering repeat and referral business. This role demands multitasking abilities, flexibility, strong communication skills, customer management proficiency, and, most importantly, an in-depth understanding of various destinations. Beyond traditional travel consulting, opportunities are galore in roles such as tour manager, tourism officer, tourist information center manager, event planning and management, destination management and marketing, marketing and sales executive, as well as travel writing and influencers.

“The industry has expanded to include various diverse and specialised roles such as sustainable tourism manager, destination manager, revenue manager, and digital marketing specialist. There are a variety of roles available, including managerial positions, customer service roles, marketing and sales positions, and administrative positions. With a degree in hospitality and tourism management, students can pursue a range of exciting and rewarding careers in the industry,” said Dr Shefali Joshi, Head, Department of Hospitality Management, MIT-WPU.

Kolkata-based Prosenjit Bhowmick, a commerce graduate, has been in the travel and tourism business for six years with Nomadic Weekends. He believes that success in this field comes from having good knowledge of destinations, effective marketing and sales skills, strong communication, and prompt service delivery.

After completing Class XII, students can pursue tourism management courses at various levels, including certification, diploma, and degree programmes. Options include BA/BBA in Travel and Tourism Management, Diploma in Aviation, Hospitality, and Travel Management, Diploma in Tourism and Ticketing, as well as post-graduation options like Tourism Administration or MBA in Travel and Tourism.

iLead Kolkata provides a four-year undergraduate degree programme in BBA in Travel and Tourism Management. The curriculum covers various aspects of the industry, including operating, organising, and managing tours, tourism marketing, and tourism economics. Pradip Kumar Chopra, Chairman of PS Group Realty and iLead, highlights the importance of educational field trips in the programme. He emphasises the value of practical exposure by sending students to places like tea trails and heritage properties. “This hands-on approach aims to enrich their learning experience and prepare them for the practical challenges of the travel and tourism sector,” he said.

Before the pandemic, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported that travel and tourism, including its direct, indirect, and induced impacts, played a significant role in job creation worldwide. From 2014 to 2019, it accounted for one in five new jobs, contributing to 10.3% of all jobs, totaling 334 million.

Travel influencer and writer Shivya is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Sustainability and Environmental Management from Harvard University (Division of Continuing Education). Her focus is on exploring how science-based tools can be applied to the tourism industry. The growing emphasis on sustainable tourism is evident, with more travellers showing interest in eco-friendly destinations. This shift reflects a broader trend towards environmentally conscious choices in the travel sector. Vasudeva of ISH believes studying sustainable tourism equips students with the knowledge and skills to promote eco-friendly and ethical travel experiences. “The adoption of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in the hospitality industry highlights the growing importance of sustainability in tourism strategies. By emphasising sustainability, we prepare graduates to contribute to responsible tourism practices and lead in the incorporation of sustainability with profitability in their tourism strategies, as seen in various countries and regions,” he said.