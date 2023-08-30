DU to start PhD in Fine Arts, releases revised schedule for PG courses

Delhi University (DU) has given the approval to start a PhD programme in Fine Arts from the next academic year. As per the regulations sanctioned by Delhi University’s Executive Council (EC), candidates pursuing a PhD must secure a minimum of 55% marks or nine credits or its equivalent in the UGC 7-point scale in the course work to continue the programme and submit thesis or dissertations.

Meanwhile, DU also announced in its Executive Council meeting that students hailing from families who have an annual income less than Rs 4 lakh can avail a fee waiver of up to 90 per cent in the newly-introduced B Tech and five year integrated law programme.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh informed that students who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds can receive assistance through the Financial Support Scheme. He explained that students whose families income is between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh annually will get a 50 percent fee waiver. He also added that students in the integrated law course will be able to get reimbursed up to Rs 50,000 for purchasing laptops.

DU has also released the revised schedule for candidates willing to get admitted at various post graduate programmes. The interested candidates can check the schedule from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the new schedule, candidates can secure their seats from August 31 to September 3, 2023, following the announcement of supernumerary quota allocations on August 31. From August 31 to September 4, 2023, departments or colleges will review and approve online applications. Online payments are accepted until September 5.