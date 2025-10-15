Dream of studying abroad? These scholarships can help

Planning to study Data Science, IT, Engineering, Business Analytics, Medicine, Arts, or Media and Communication abroad but worried about the cost? You’re not alone. Many Indian students face the same concern. Several top universities around the world offer scholarship programmes that make studying overseas more affordable. These scholarships not only help cover expenses but also recognise talent. Millennium Post lists some key opportunities you can explore if you want to pursue your dreams and build your future abroad.

Australia

Macquarie University, among Australia’s top ten institutions, has announced the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship for Indian students. Under the scholarship, a tuition fee rebate of up to AUD $50,000 will be on offer for outstanding students aspiring to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies in Australia. The students can receive up to AUD $40,000 through the India Early Acceptance Scholarship in addition to AUD $10,000 via the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship, significantly reducing the cost of their studies.

“With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing sources of global talent, this scholarship represents our commitment to supporting students who demonstrate exceptional academic merit and ambition. Through the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship, we hope to open new pathways for Indian students to achieve academic and professional excellence at Macquarie University,” said David Harrison, Executive Director, International, Macquarie University.

Macquarie University is globally recognised for its high-quality programmes in Banking and Finance, Data Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Business Analytics, Medicine, Arts, Media, and Communication.

United Kingdom

The University of Leeds (UoL) is one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK, with more than 40,000 students from about 140 different countries. UoL has recently announced the International Excellence Scholarship for 2026 for the international students. These merit-based scholarships are designed to attract outstanding students, encouraging them to pursue their postgraduate studies at UoL while benefiting from significant financial support. To apply for the International Excellence Scholarship, a candidate must be classified as international fee-paying students, hold a conditional or unconditional offer for a Master’s degree (including MRes) starting in September 2026 and demonstrate strong academic performance, with emphasis on prior academic achievement and potential to contribute to their chosen field. Remember, the Leeds MBA and online courses are not eligible for this scholarship. The candidates must apply for round one by 5 pm GMT on February 27, 2026. UoL has 500 awards and these are worth either £3,000, £6,000 or £16,000 available to support eligible international students.

Meanwhile, the University of Worcester, a public research university, based in Worcester, England, has enhanced opportunities for Indian students by offering merit-based scholarships of up to £3,000 per year for postgraduate courses commencing in January 2026. This reflects the increasing demand among Indian students for UK degrees that combine academic excellence with career-focused learning and internationally recognized qualifications.

Each year, over 500 students are employed by the University, while more than 1,000 industry partnerships provide opportunities for real-world experience, helping students from India and around the world graduate ready to succeed in the global workforce.

Speaking on the opportunities available to Indian students, Nick Slade (DPVC International & External Affairs) said, “I’m excited by the growing interest from Indian students to study at the University of Worcester. Our merit-based scholarships and career-focused degrees are designed to give students the skills, experience, and confidence they need to succeed in both global and Indian job markets.”

Indian students enrolling in January 2026 will have access to a wide range of postgraduate programmes, including MBA, MSc Human Resource Management, MSc International Management, MSc Marketing, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and MSc Global Sustainable Management. Beyond classroom learning, students can opt for 6- or 12-month professional placements with real employers, gaining hands-on experience and building a CV that stands out. These opportunities are designed to help students step confidently into the workforce, equipped with the skills, knowledge, and industry connections to succeed in UK, India or internationally.

United States

The University of Utah has introduced the Utah Promise Scholarship, set to launch in Fall 2026, offering full coverage of tuition and mandatory fees for first-time, first-year undergraduate students who meet defined academic and income criteria. To qualify, applicants must have an unweighted GPA of at least 3.5 upon high school graduation and apply for admission by December 1. The initiative aims to make higher education more accessible for deserving students across Utah by removing financial barriers for those with strong academic records.

Germany

The DAAD or German Academic Exchange Service has opened applications for the DAAD International Postgraduate Scholarship 2026, a fully funded programme designed for international students pursuing a master’s, MPhil, or short postgraduate course at accredited German universities. Open to recent graduates and final-year students, the scholarship covers a monthly stipend of €934, travel allowance, health and accident insurance, research and study subsidies, rent assistance, and family benefits where applicable. Applicants can also opt for German language courses lasting up to six months. The scholarship supports a wide range of creative and technical disciplines, including fine art, design, architecture, visual communication, film, and music, with each having distinct eligibility criteria. Applications must be submitted by one of the official deadlines, September 24, September 25, or November 10, 2025.