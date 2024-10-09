DPS Ruby Park’s ‘Reverence 2024’ a huge hit

Reverence 2024, the annual prize distribution ceremony of Delhi Public School Ruby Park, Kolkata, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare recently. The extravaganza got off to a great start with an inspirational welcome song and the rousing symphony of the school orchestra, serenading the audience with the reimagined version of the theme song of ‘Mission Impossible’.



The occasion was graced by the presence of dignitaries, including principals of well-known schools of the city as well as members of the management. Professor Malabika Sarkar, the former Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University from 2019-2023 and the first Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University in Kolkata from 2011-2014, was the chief guest for the evening.

The highlight of the event was the annual play, an adaptation of ‘Beauty and the Beast’, a much-loved French fairy tale that resonates with audiences of all ages. It was given a creative twist by weaving the theme of sustainability into the classic tale. The visual opulence was the culmination of the hard work and synchronised execution of over 300 students who contributed in various capacities like playback singing, voice over, dance and even logistics.