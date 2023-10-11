Down memory lane: Anand Kumar

In 2025, Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super-30 coaching institute, plans to open a school in Bihar, his birthplace. His mission is to nurture students and help them become better people.

Anand’s childhood was marked by financial struggles, as his father worked as a postal clerk, making private education out of reach. He attended a Hindi medium school but developed a deep love for mathematics. Despite receiving an offer to study at the University of Cambridge, he had to decline due to his father’s passing and financial constraints.

In 1992, he rented a classroom for Rs 300 a month and started teaching math. Within three years, he had 300 students. Then, in 2002, this Padma Shri award-winning educator began selecting and enrolling 30 underprivileged students, training them to pass the JEE exam. In the two decades since its inception, nearly 600 students, mostly from underprivileged backgrounds, have successfully secured spots in top institutes, primarily the IITs, through his Super 30 programme. Actor Hrithik Roshan portrayed Kumar’s inspirational journey in the 2019 film ‘Super 30’.