Down memory lane: A different take on life

Bengali actor-director Anirban Bhattacharya doesn’t consider himself to be a good student. However, his favourite subjects happen to be Bengali and history, and he scored quite well in these.

He did his schooling till class X from Nirmal Hriday Ashram Catholic Church High School in Midnapore. Later, he finished his Plus 2 at Vidyasagar Vidyapith, a Bengali-medium school in Midnapore, West Bengal.

Theatre has always been his passion and Anirban got admitted to Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata where he studied drama. He even received the Young Artist Scholarship in 2009 from the Cultural ministry of the Government of India.

Ask him about subjects that should be made mandatory in schools and colleges and he instantly says ‘manual work’. He even recommends books by literary polymath Rahul Sankrityayan. “In our times, students used to participate in manual work in schools, which immensely helped in character building,” he said.