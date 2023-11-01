Down memory lane

Coco Chanel, born Gabrielle Chanel on August 19, 1883, in Saumur, France, is the creator of the classic ‘little black dress’ you likely own. While she stands as one of the most groundbreaking fashion figures of the 20th century, her early life was marred by sadness and hardship. Her father, Albert Chanel, sold work clothes and undergarments, as a street vendor. After her mother passed away in February 1895, Chanel’s father abandoned his five children. Chanel and her two sisters were then placed in a boarding school in Moulins, run by nuns. At 18, she began her career as a sales assistant at Maison Grampayre shop in Moulins. It was during her brief stint as a cabaret singer that she earned the nickname ‘Coco.’

In 1918, Chanel bought a building at 31 rue Cambon, which was one of the most fashionable districts of Paris. Then, in 1921, she opened a fashion boutique that started with clothing, hats, and accessories but later added jewelry and fragrances. The legendary designer rewrote the fashion rulebook with her innovative and revolutionary designs, including the iconic little black dress and two-piece suits, which changed the world of fashion forever.