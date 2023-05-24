Down memory lane

Born as Lawrence Harvey Zeiger in Brooklyn on November 19, 1933, he became famous with his American overnight radio talk ‘Larry King Show’ heard on the Mutual Broadcasting System. Son of Jewish parents, who immigrated to the USA from Belarus in the 1930s, Larry was inclined to radio from childhood. As a kid, he would spend hours listening to Bob & Ray, and Walter Winchell.

When he was 23, Larry landed his first job. He started sweeping floors at WAHR/Miami. However, one day, one of the disc jockeys suddenly quit and Larry got a chance to be on air. His first broadcast was on May 1, 1957. He changed his name to King and worked as a disc jockey from 9 am to noon. Since then, there has been no looking back.

By 1980, he became popular for hosting ‘The Larry King Show’ where he interviewed a guest and then took phone calls from listeners for the guest. From 1985 to 2010, he hosted ‘Larry King Live’, an American TV talk show, which later became CNN’s longest-running programme with over one million viewers every night.