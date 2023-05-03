Down memory lane

He may be the biggest superstar of the country, but Shah Rukh Khan has always been a big believer in education. In several speeches, the ‘Pathaan’ actor has maintained how it is extremely important to finish studies.

Though he resides in Mumbai, his heart still beats strongly for Delhi where he studied at St. Columba’s School. He then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hans Raj College, University of Delhi. Later, he enrolled in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University for Masters in mass communication. However, he couldn’t complete his degree.

“I believe that the way forward for any country, any family, any city, any state is by educating itself more and more and more. There is never an end to education. I have come to realise that the more I know I figure out the less I understand. I always believe education in India and elsewhere in the world, is the most important step forward for any nation,” he had said in an interview.