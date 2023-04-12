Down memory lane

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella could not crack the IIT entrance examinations. After attending the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, he chose to get into Manipal Institute of Technology over BITS Mesra and completed his bachelor’s in electrical engineering in 1988. The 1967 Hyderabad-born then moved to the United States to complete a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

In an interview, the CEO of the tech giant said how his parents played a huge role in his career. His father, Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, was an IAS officer and his mother, Prabhavati, was a Sanskrit professor.

In 1992, Nadella joined Microsoft as a young engineer and since then, there has been no looking back for him. When he was working at Microsoft in 1997, he earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He became the CEO of Microsoft in 2014 after Steve Ballmer decided to step down.