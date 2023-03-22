Down memory lane

From being the first Indian YouTuber to be named by Time Magazine among its Next Generation Leaders 2019 to becoming part of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List in 2020, Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati has broken boundaries every time. Today, the 23-year-old YouTuber has 38.2 million subscribers on his channel CarryMinati and 11.6 million subscribers on the CarryIsLive channel respectively. But do you know, this highest-earning Indian YouTuber has never been to college?

Never been academically inclined, Carry, who hails from Faridabad, went to Delhi Public School in his area. However, this confident YouTuber didn’t have the nerve to appear for his Economics examination in his Plus Two. So, he decided to drop out of school and took the exam via distance education.

Today, we relate so much to the ‘WFH’ concept, but this YouTube sensation has been working from his Faridabad home since he started his career. Always addicted to games, Carry started producing and posting videos at the age of 10. Known for making roasting videos, and gaming commentary, Carry decided to try his luck in singing too. His rap single ‘Yalgaar’ even became the theme track for Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘The Big Bull’ on OTT.