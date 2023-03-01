Down memory lane

Born on February 24, 1955 in San Francisco, Steve Jobs was adopted by Paul and Clara Jobs, a lower-middle couple. A curious kid, Jobs was more interested in electronics and gadgetry. As a child, he even ended up in an emergency room after he inserted a metal pin into an electric socket and burnt his hand.

Jobs first went to Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View. He used to get bored in school and was even suspended on a few occasions. However, it was his fourth-grade teacher, Imogene Hill, who managed to convince him to study. “She bribed me into learning,” Jobs said in interviews.

Growing up in Silicon Valley, he liked to do things his way. He spent a lot of time in the garage of a neighbour who worked at Hewlett-Packard (HP). Having enrolled in the Hewlett-Packard Explorer Club, Jobs saw computers for the first time. He was 12.

When Jobs was in high school, he attended lectures at the HP plant. Once he asked William Hewlett, one of the co-founders of HP, for some parts he required to complete his class project. Highly impressed with the student, Hewlett offered him a summer internship at HP.