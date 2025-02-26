‘Don’t fear AI, master it’

West Bengal’s IT Minister, Babul Supriyo, recalled that after graduating in 1991, he worked at Standard Chartered Bank. At the time, computers were being introduced in banks, leading to widespread disruption. Protests were held, and unions raised concerns. It was a period of change. “But eventually, computers transformed the banking system forever. While some jobs were lost, the sector expanded tremendously,” said the minister. He believes that AI is now driving a similar transformation and that embracing it is essential to move forward.

Sounding cautious about its use and misuse, the minister said Kolkata is definitely expanding AI like the rest of the world. In fact, the IT minister sounds optimistic about the tremendous opportunity regarding AI related to Kolkata’s IT sector. “We are trying to make the IT sector of Kolkata the next hotspot in India. We can see the results. We can see the growth of Bengal Silicon Valley IT Hub, and how the IT hub in Kolkata is attracting the biggest companies,” said the minister.

The minister acknowledged both the potential and the risks of AI, emphasising that Kolkata is advancing in this field, just like the rest of the world. Despite his cautious approach, he remains optimistic about the vast opportunities AI presents for Kolkata’s IT sector. “We are working to make Kolkata the next IT hotspot in India. The progress is evident. We can see the growth of the Bengal Silicon Valley IT Hub and how it is drawing top companies,” he said.

AI’s growing influence has brought world leaders, scientists, and tech giants together to discuss its far-reaching impact. At a high-profile summit in Paris recently, PM Narendra Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. Back in India, the momentum around AI is building. At the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, industrialist Mukesh Ambani announced that Kolkata’s Jio AI data center is undergoing major upgrades and will be operational in nine months. Meanwhile, ITC Infotech, a subsidiary of ITC Ltd, is setting up a Global AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengal, a move ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri sees as a game-changer for the region’s IT landscape.

While AI automation and technology are changing the job landscape, Supriyo remains confident that human intelligence will always have the upper hand. “AI’s potential is immense but it can never fully replace human intellect,” he said.

For aspiring IT students concerned about job security in an AI-driven world, the minister offered reassurance. “I urge students not to fear innovation. AI is the order of the day. The students should explore AI, study it in depth, and I am confident they will create job opportunities for themselves,” said Supriyo.