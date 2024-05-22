Don Bosco’s DSC 2024 ends with a roar

The grand finale of ‘DaVinci SoccerBot Championship’ (DSC 2024) was recently held at Don Bosco School, Park Circus, Kolkata. ‘Titan Knights’ clinched the championship title, with ‘Eastern Challengers’ as runners-up, after an intense battle among 10 teams. The teams created, built, and coded their robots for the soccer matches. This is a result of ISR STEAM experiential learning sessions conducted in classrooms as a regular activity. These sessions extend beyond textbooks and rote learning, nurturing teamwork, entrepreneurship, and project management skills.



“Our school’s mission is to empower students to embrace technology responsibly and integrate their classroom learning to prepare for the future,” said school principal, Rev. Father Bikash Mondal.

Dr George Panicker, founder and CEO, ISR LIFE, said, “In this new era, STEAM education promotes hands-on learning, inspiring students to embrace innovation, gamification, inquiry, and research. By eliminating the fear of failure, this approach empowers students to recognise the significance of integrating technology into their daily learning experiences.”

DSC is one of its project-based learning approaches, conducted nationwide since 2022. This innovative fusion of sports and STEAM education fosters interdisciplinary learning through hands-on activities, nurturing critical 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity.