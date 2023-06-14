Discovering the magic of reading

When was the last time you saw a child engrossed in a book while travelling? Well, gone are the days when comics and storybooks were the best companions for teenagers during summer vacations. Today, books have mostly been replaced by tablets, laptops, and mobile phones. There are high chances you will find teenagers immersed in their favourite game or watching their preferred show on digital media platforms. Digital media has not only changed book purchasing habits but also the ways we read. In fact, research published by the American Psychological Association mentioned how less than 20 percent of US teens report reading a book, magazine or newspaper daily for pleasure while an overwhelming 80 percent use social media every day. But the significance of reading extends far beyond than merely enriching children’s vocabulary. It also instills confidence and makes them less stressed. Cultivating a reading habit from an early age is crucial. With the summer vacation on, here are five reasons why reading is important for children:

Improves concentration: Regular reading can help children to improve their concentration capabilities and also inculcate the habit to sit and listen for extended periods. This habit will come in very handy in their daily school activities.

Expands vocabulary: Do you have difficulties remembering the right word at the right time? Well, in the case of a regular reading, this is less. Reading is a great habit to pick up new words and develop a better understanding of the language. Time and again, studies have shown how reading improves vocabulary. Also, reading expands a student’s existing vocabulary as they encounter familiar words being used in different contexts. This deepens their knowledge and understanding of the language.

Intellectual and academic growth: Books are a treasure trove of knowledge on diverse topics and concepts. Reading will enhance problem-solving skills, enhance critical thinking skills and foster a thirst for learning. Also, regular reading cultivates curiosity, which will enhance academic performance. Reports show that students who have a habit of reading regularly have better analytical and critical thinking skills.

Promotes mental well-being: According to a 2009 study by the University of Sussex, reading for just six minutes can reduce tension levels by up to 68 percent. Reading acts as a therapy and thus helps to deal with feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression. A study suggested that senior citizens who devote time to reading regularly were 2.5 times less likely to get Alzheimer’s.

Enhances imagination: How many of us, engrossed in the pages of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s cult adventure book Chander Pahar, have not yearned to be whisked away to Africa alongside Shankar in his quest for the unknown? That’s the power of reading. Books compel you to think, and imagine, thus transporting us to another world. Imagination, on the other hand, helps kids understand empathy and emotions. They learn to relate to others and understand different perspectives.

With the evolution of technology and now with AI gaining momentum, it’s important that students strike a balance between screen time and reading. Encouraging children to read from an early age and providing them with a variety of books can foster a lifelong love for reading and help them become confident and well-rounded individuals.