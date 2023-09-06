Dharmendra Pradhan launches ‘Education to Entrepreneurship’

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched a three-year partnership ‘Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a generation of students, educators and entrepreneurs’ between Ministry of Education, Ministry Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Meta in New Delhi on Monday. Three Letters of Intent (LoI) were exchanged between Meta and NIESBUD, AICTE and CBSE.

According to the minister, the ‘Education to Entrepreneurship’ partnership is a game-changer, which will take digital skilling to the grassroots. “This will build capacities of our talent pool, seamlessly connect students, youth, workforce and micro-entrepreneurs, with futuristic technologies and transform our Amrit Peedhi into new-age problem solvers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Under the partnership with NIESBUD, five lakh entrepreneurs will get access to digital marketing skills by Meta over the next three years. Budding and existing entrepreneurs will be trained in digital marketing skills using Meta platforms in seven regional languages to begin with.