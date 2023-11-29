Design your success story

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Vadodara-based Ananya Bhattacharjee decided to revamp her interior design business. Through her YouTube channel ‘Interior Maata’, she showed how homes could be transformed affordably. Now, Ananya designs for homes and businesses across the country.

The booming real estate market in India, covering homes, offices, and hotels, is driving a demand for creative interior solutions. Property owners and developers understand that good design adds value. Also, as cities grow, more people are living in apartments. This has led to a need for clever, space-saving designs. Today’s young generation prefers small, stylish homes where they can showcase their unique decorating style. This is why there’s a high demand for interior designers who can optimise space, use eco-friendly materials, follow regulations, and understand what people want. In the last ten years, there’s been a big increase in demand for interior designers.

“The interior design landscape in India, mirroring its global counterpart, has undergone significant transformations in recent years and we’re witnessing a dynamic shift in trends and career opportunities. The integration of technology, especially 3D modeling and virtual reality, has revolutionised the way designers conceptualise and present their work. This technological shift not only enhances creativity but also improves client engagement,” said Nitika Seth, Dean, School of Design, Director Communication, IILM University, Gurugram.

In 2022, the interior design market in India was worth $28.6 billion. It’s expected to grow to $51.4 billion by 2028, with a yearly growth rate of 10.3% from 2023 to 2028, according to IMARC.

Shabnam Gupta, a celebrated interior designer, gained widespread attention for her outstanding work on the late actor Irrfan Khan’s residence. However, she treasures her design at The Bar Stock Exchange in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills, earning it the National IIID Award and the Asia Pacific International Property Award. Starting her career at 17, interning at her father’s office, Shabnam pursued a degree in commerce and a diploma in interior design. Her early professional journey included working with architect Tushar Desai. Later, she became the go-to designer for Bollywood stars like Rani Mukherji, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, and Parineeti Chopra.

Similar to Shabnam’s journey, individuals interested in the field of interior design can pursue various courses after completing their class XII. There are options like BDes, BA/BSc, and diploma programmes in interior design available at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For those looking to deepen their expertise can go for MDes in interior design or MA/MSc in interior design. In India, several colleges have interior design programmes such as National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, Faculty of Design, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, Pearl Academy, Delhi and MIT Institute of Design, Pune to name a few.

With the advancement in technology, the sector has also seen a huge growth. Today, interior designers no longer just use drawings and trial and error. With Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), they can make 3D tours of spaces. Clients can experience and see the design concepts before anything is built. Many clients now want a 3D design of their house to visualise the concept.

“The use of VR, AR has revolutionised the design process, allowing clients to visualise spaces before they are created. Interior designers now use advanced software for designing, planning, and even creating 3D models. Then, there’s biophilic design, which incorporates nature into indoor spaces, and designs that promote mental and physical health are becoming more popular. Also, AI is gradually making its way into the field, streamlining processes like space planning, furniture selection, and even design recommendations based on preferences and usage patterns,” said Dr (Ar) Atul Kumar Singla, Senior Dean, Chief Architect (LPU), Head of school (LSAD). According to Rekha Kejriwal, Academic Director of the Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA), since this profession includes deep research on various factors like clients’ needs considering materials and costs according to budgets, conducting feasibility studies for projects, source products, such as fittings, furniture, lighting, finishes, decoration, and dressing along with providing samples for clients, prepare detailed working drawings, designs, plans, models and schemes, the interior designers often use computer-aided design (CAD) software.

Today, interior designers have lots of job options. You can work for design firms, do freelance projects, and even become your own boss as an entrepreneur. Start small by taking on projects from people you know, and over time, you can build up to bigger assignments.

“One can choose to work on residences, offices, retail, hospitality, institutions, and conservation projects as well as specialise in interior designing, interior styling, and visual merchandising. One can also explore select avenues such as exhibition design, set design, experience design, furniture design, and scenography. Interior stylists, visual merchandiser, heritage and conservation designer, exhibition designer, production designer, experience designer, furniture designer, lighting designer, and healthcare designer are some specialists which industry looks for. Also, jobs in the interior construction industry are expected to increase globally by at least 13% over the next decade,” said Kejriwal.

The demand for interior designers will always stay high with the constant growth and development of infrastructure, believes Dr Singla. “From residential design, commercial design, hospitality design, sustainable design using renewable materials and eco-friendly principles, to designing functional kitchen, bathrooms, luxury residential design, commercial and corporate design, the market is huge. There are also designers who specialise in niche areas like yacht interiors, private aircraft design, or historic restoration and can yield higher financial rewards due to the exclusivity and specialised skills required,” said the educationist.

For aspiring designers, the path is shaped by their passions and strengths. Yet, it’s important for design students to balance their creative dreams with what the market and clients expect. This way, they can achieve both financial success and professional fulfillment. “One needs to pursue a specialised course or degree in your area of interest. This foundational knowledge is crucial. Gain practical experience and insights from professionals in your chosen specialisation. Build a portfolio that showcases your work and skills in your specific area of interest. Connect with industry professionals through events, associations, and social platforms and stay informed about the latest trends if you want to grow in the profession,” said Seth of IILM University.