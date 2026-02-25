Dermatologist, surgeon among India’s best jobs in 2026

Do you know what the best job in India is now? Not Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists, AI Ethics Specialists or Prompt Engineers but dermatologists. Yes, you read that right. Indeed, the global job-matching and hiring platform, has recently announced its 2026 Best Jobs list in India. Healthcare features strongly among India’s top jobs for 2026. Roles such as dermatologist, surgeon, and medical officer rank among the best opportunities.



Apart from such roles, Chief Financial Official, Senior Architect, Principal, Head of Marketing, Associate Professor, Head of Sales and Senior Electrical Engineer also feature in the list. Technology roles remain part of India’s best jobs, with positions such as Python developer appearing on the list. However, they sit alongside roles from healthcare, engineering, education, and services. Engineering, construction, and real estate roles make up a significant share of the list. These include civil engineers, senior electrical engineers, electrical designers, quantity surveyors, architects, senior architects, realtors, and real estate analysts.

Beyond healthcare, infrastructure, and leadership, the list highlights the growing importance of specialised professional services. Roles such as social media manager, travel consultant, and interior designer reflect changing consumer behaviour and business needs. Companies are investing more in brand presence, customer experience, and design-led differentiation. Travel and hospitality roles are also seeing renewed demand as domestic and international travel continues to recover and expand.