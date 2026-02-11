Delhi to host biggest gathering of global AI leaders

From Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, the AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, will bring together one of the largest and most high-profile gatherings of global technology leaders ever witnessed. The summit will be the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 was announced by PM Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit.



Positioned as one of the most consequential tech congregations in recent years, the summit aims to chart a future where the transformative power of artificial intelligence advances humanity, fuels inclusive economic growth, strengthens social development, and promotes people-centric innovation while safeguarding the planet. It also seeks to amplify India’s voice in shaping the global AI discourse and governance framework.

Indian industry leaders are set to play a prominent role at the summit, underscoring the country’s expanding footprint in the global AI and technology arena. The lineup includes Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, a participation that reflects India’s rising influence in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The summit will feature high-impact keynote addresses, policy-driven panel discussions, and expert roundtables aimed at defining national priorities, fostering strategic collaborations, and steering the broader AI discourse. The India AI Expo will also be inaugurated, bringing together innovators, startups, industry leaders, and public institutions on a single platform.

On Day 2, the spotlight will shift to the launch of flagship Knowledge Compendiums, including casebooks on AI applications in Health, Energy, Education, Agriculture, Gender Empowerment, and Disabilities, along with a dedicated seminar on Applied AI, further strengthening the conversation around real-world implementation and impact.