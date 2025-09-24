Degrees not enough for 56% of employees in India: Survey

India’s job market is undergoing a significant shift with the integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). In today’s digital era, industries are seeking candidates who can think strategically, work in tech-enabled ecosystems, and tackle real-world challenges with ease. According to a survey by Vertex Group, over 56% of employees believe that their academic qualifications do not meet the requirements of India’s evolving job market, particularly in the IT sector. The survey, titled “The Relevance of Academic Qualifications in a Changing Indian Job Market,” was conducted among more than 2,500 IT employees across five cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The report highlights the value of hands-on, practical learning, with the majority of respondents strongly agreeing that such experiences are in higher demand than theoretical knowledge in their professions. Over 24% of respondents reported relying on online courses, webinars, and digital certifications of companies providing training and skilling for tech-enabled learning to keep pace with job requirements.

The survey not only underscored the evolving demands of the Indian job market but also highlighted the urgent need for change within the country’s education system. A key takeaway is the growing expectation for academic institutions to integrate technology-driven, experiential learning into their curricula, an approach seen as essential for bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world application. The findings show that 20% of respondents believe updating degree programmes to include more practical, industry-relevant skills could significantly enhance the employability of future graduates. Respondents suggest this shift is crucial for equipping students with the competencies needed to thrive in a workforce shaped by rapid technological advancement and changing employer expectations.