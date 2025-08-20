Decolonisation in focus: Prof Mahmoud Alhirthani’s talk at SNU

Prof (Dr) Mahmoud Alhirthani of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Doha, Qatar, recently delivered a talk as part of the Special Lecture Series titled ‘Decolonisation of Knowledge and Decolonial Pedagogy: Looking Back and Moving Forward’ on Decolonizing the Canon: Ghassan Kanafani, Translation, and the Field of English Literature. Organised by the Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Research, Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, this series has become popular among students and teaching fraternity.

Prof Alhirthani spoke about how translation studies are crucial in decolonization studies as it helps to critically examine the role of language and translation in colonial power dynamics and resistance. By analysing how translation has been used to both perpetuate and challenge colonial rule, translation studies offer valuable insights into the processes of decolonization and the construction of knowledge. Translation has historically been used to facilitate colonial administration, spread Western ideologies, and impose dominant languages and cultures. In his deeply engaging lecture, he spoke about Ghassan Kanafani’s writings and how they are deeply rooted in the Palestinian experience of exile, resistance, and national identity, often employing modernist narrative techniques to explore themes of alienation, displacement, and the struggle for liberation.

While known for his political activism and journalism, his literary works, including novels, short stories, and plays, are considered integral to his overall body of work, viewed by many as powerful expressions of resistance in themselves. While rooted in the Palestinian context, Kanafani’s themes of alienation, exile, and the human condition transcend the Middle Eastern setting, resonating with readers globally. In the Q&A session, Prof Alhirthani brought forth decolonized transcreation as response to mass killings in the current global scenario.