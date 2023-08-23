Dare to be different

Stephen King famously said, “Description begins in the writer’s imagination but should finish in the reader’s.” A few weeks ago, news about a 22-year-old student from Kolkata losing her job due to ChatGPT went viral. Let’s face reality: many of us, working professionals, have wondered if this game-changing invention, Artificial Intelligence or AI, might steal our job roles. AI is here and will gather more momentum in the future. So, when Sharanya Bhattacharya from Kolkata said how her income as a ghostwriter and copywriter for a creative solutions agency dropped, it struck a chord with the correspondent too. Being in the profession of writing, we can’t help but ask: Is ChatGPT a threat to our livelihoods?

While the correspondent pondered, she realised something important. Kindle didn’t stop book lovers from visiting physical bookstores. Even with the rise of online shopping, malls still thrived. So, instead of worrying about AI replacing us, it’s wiser to embrace the new technology, experiment with it, and go beyond its boundaries. This is where Stephen King’s quote comes into play – a constant reminder.

Human imagination knows no limits. Human creativity is the key. Let’s not forget, it’s human creativity that birthed AI. Therefore, even in the AI era, creative writing can flourish as long as writers keep on imagining, stay authentic, and craft worlds that immerse their readers.

“Engaging in creative writing offers a powerful avenue to not only unleash your inner thoughts and push the boundaries of your imagination but also to cultivate essential skills like critical thinking and problem-solving. Beyond being a channel for self-expression, creative writing serves as a potential career option. Whether your goal is to become a renowned blogger, an acclaimed author, or just to enhance your communication abilities, engaging in creative writing can assist you in refining your skills,” said Viji Thiyagarajan, Director Libraries South Asia, British Council.

British Council has a creative writing course - module I, which helps an aspirant to develop a unique writer’s voice and perspective, enhance the knowledge of literature, help in structuring the thoughts and develop a critical appreciation of different writing styles.

According to Thiyagarajan, writers must delve into the source of their unique experiences and perspectives to become more creative at writing in the age of AI. “Authenticity becomes a prized currency, as AI cannot replicate the intimate nuances of a personal journey. By mining their depths, writers can weave narratives that resonate universally while remaining distinctly human. Amid the rise of AI like ChatGPT, creative writers are presented with a new canvas. By embracing AI as a partner, writers can challenge their boundaries and uncover uncharted realms of expression. To nurture their creativity, writers can delve into interdisciplinary studies, drawing inspiration from fields as diverse as neuroscience, history, and quantum physics,” she said.

Imtiaz Bellary, co-founder and Managing Director at Engati, an AI-powered conversational solution, believes ChatGPT has transformed the writing landscape by streamlining tasks like data analysis, thus enhancing efficiency and allowing human writers to concentrate on creative aspects. “Yet, anxiety exists that such tools might displace content writers. Although AI could tackle routine writing like summaries, its inability for creativity and empathy suggests human writers won’t be fully replaced. The technology’s rapid advancement notwithstanding, human writers’ distinct skills remain irreplaceable for the foreseeable future. It’s crucial to view AI as a source of inspiration rather than a replacement, fostering a symbiotic relationship between human imagination and AI assistance. This synergy can elevate creative writing to new heights by combining human intuition with AI’s computational prowess,” he said.

Content creation is one of the biggest industries today. In today’s world, OTT platforms, social media, and content consumption have taken the lead, driving a rapid expansion of the content economy. According to Statista, in 2022, global content marketing industry revenue was estimated at roughly 63 billion US dollars. The source projected that it would increase to 72 billion in 2023 and that it would continue growing over the further years to reach 107 billion in 2026.

In this situation, the content economy’s growth hinges on creative writers and storytellers. Creative writing encompasses various roles. Regardless of whether you hold a creative writing bachelor’s degree or engage in certificate courses, a wide range of career avenues lies ahead. You can venture into journalism, poetry, songwriting, novel writing, scriptwriting, or dive into fields like movies, television, digital media, education, marketing, video games, and even politics (like campaign writing). Creative writing jobs provide not only flexibility but also the option to work remotely.

Dr M Kishore Babu, Dean - Management, Humanities & Sciences, KL Deemed to be University, highlighted how the emergence of audiobooks and podcasts has also opened up new avenues of storytelling. “Creative writers today have a diverse range of career opportunities. They can excel in traditional paths such as novelists, poets, and screenwriters. Additionally, content creation for digital platforms, including blogs, social media, and video scripts, is in high demand. Copywriting and content marketing offer roles in advertising and brand messaging. Technical writing and instructional design require strong writing skills for crafting user-friendly guides and manuals. The expanding field of gaming seeks narrative designers. Editing, literary journalism, and freelance writing are also viable avenues. The emergence of audiobooks and podcasts opens new storytelling dimensions. Overall, adaptable writers can thrive in media, marketing, technology, and entertainment sectors,” he said.

Noted poet, author and screenwriter Samragnee Bandyopadhyay has been writing poetry since childhood. Today, Bandyopadhyay, who has been awarded Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, is a popular name in Kolkata’s contemporary literary world. Despite her substantial experience in the field, Bandyopadhyay emphasises the importance of having a backup plan for those interested in pursuing creative writing. “When I started writing poetry, it’s not that I always found support from my family members. So, I always encourage youngsters to concentrate on academics and have a backup plan. Yes, you can shine as an author or a screenplay writer, but you don’t know if you will meet the right people on the way or come across the right opportunities. Creative writing is deeply tied to passion, but passion alone may not suffice. Financial stability plays a role in pursuing one’s creative dreams. This is why having an alternative career path is advisable,” she said.

In an era dominated by OTT platforms and social media, scriptwriting also emerges as an exciting career avenue. Regardless of whether you possess a background in engineering, medicine, or science, if you possess the art of storytelling and writing prowess, you can pitch your narratives to OTT platforms. The possibilities include crafting screenplays, teleplays, AV scripts, and plotlines tailored for OTT consumption. Bandyopadhyay believes the preservation of the mind, observation skills and craft are necessary to become a good writer. “A successful writer is often a keen observer, who pays attention to every mundane detail of life,” said the writer behind Bengali OTT series like ‘Noshtoneer’, ‘Uttoron’ and films like ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ and ‘Mukherjee Dar Bou’.

Walt Disney said, “Ideas come from curiosity”. So, in today’s world overflowing with information and content, if you remain curious, eager and true to your voice while writing, then AI like ChatGPT can be a helpful companion. Let’s not forget the words of Mark Twain: “Focus more on your desire than on your doubt, and the dream will take care of itself.”