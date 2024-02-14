Crushing exam stress

In 2022, a survey by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) found that over 80% of middle and high school students in India feel anxious about exams and results. As the board exams draw near, this anxiety intensifies. With the CBSE exams starting on February 15, 2024, students are under increased stress. Education experts emphasise the need to reduce this stress during exams.

“The word ‘examination’ itself brings in stress. My advice to all the students appearing this year for the boards is that take the exams as a stepping stone towards your future success. They have been working hard and more than anyone else they will be happy to excel,” said Loveleen Saigal, Principal, Birla High School, Kolkata. She also urged the students to remember that “marks are just one side of a student’s personality. “Give it your best shot. If our effort is sincere, success will surely follow,” she said.

Dr Silpi Sahoo, chairperson, SAI International Education Group, Bhubaneswar, said it’s the fear of failure, coupled with the relentless pursuit of academic excellence, that leads to sleep disturbances, mood swings, and even depression among students. For Class X and Class XII board students, Dr Sahoo suggests concentrating on revising the most important concepts and topics that hold more weight in the exam pattern. “It’s also important to allocate time wisely to cover all subjects adequately. Also, use effective revision techniques such as mind mapping, flashcards, and summarising notes to reinforce learning and improve retention of information,” she said.

Saigal stresses the need for good sleep and healthy eating during exams. She advises students to include short exercises, take breaks, and enjoy music to control their mind. Dr Sahoo advises not to compare oneself with others and stay calm during exams. She also underscores the importance of open communication between parents and students to create a conducive study environment at home.

In an interview, CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, said the CBSE date sheets were released early this year. He highlighted the importance for students to stay updated on any changes made for the 2024 exams and advised them to stick to their prepared timetables.

Meanwhile, two 16-year-old youngsters - Hrishit Deb and Mansi Katuri - created Kwicon app for career counseling. The app helps students find mentors, internships, and job opportunities. With board exams approaching, students facing confusion about their future can use the app to get guidance.“Students between Class 9 and Class 12 can easily register on the app where they will be guided according to their skill set. Having access to a network of advisors and alumni is key, providing valuable insights to address concerns and guide them towards a future shaped by individual journeys,” said Deb.